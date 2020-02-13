Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,453.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $67,453.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

