Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.20. The company had a trading volume of 784,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.