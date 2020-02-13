Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.