Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $56,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,333 shares of company stock worth $250,960 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

