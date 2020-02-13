DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $350,445.00 and $495.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024628 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

