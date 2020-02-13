Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCO stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.