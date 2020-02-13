Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.11. 5,132,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,950. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.