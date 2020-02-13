Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.