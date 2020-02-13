Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06165752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,473,991 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

