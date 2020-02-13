DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.89 ($41.73).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €38.63 ($44.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a 1-year high of €36.51 ($42.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.98.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

