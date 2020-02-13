Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $147.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $147.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $542.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $542.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $674.16 million, with estimates ranging from $665.97 million to $688.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of DT opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

