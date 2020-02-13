e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.15 million and $19.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,938,366 coins and its circulating supply is 17,115,975 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

