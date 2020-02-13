Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 442,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

