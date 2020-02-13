EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $19.84 on Thursday. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.