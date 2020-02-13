Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Eaton Vance worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth about $128,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

Shares of EV stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

