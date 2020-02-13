eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of eBay worth $52,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eBay by 3,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in eBay by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in eBay by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

