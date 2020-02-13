eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.56-9.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.75 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.79.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 7,313,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

