eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.56-9.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.79.

EBAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

