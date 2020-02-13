eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

