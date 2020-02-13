eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.79.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

