EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $484,431.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. EBCoin has a market cap of $484,431.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

