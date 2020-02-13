Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Echo Global Logistics worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $571.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

