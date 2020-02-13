EchoLink (EKO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55,367.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $55,367.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.