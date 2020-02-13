Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EAH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.25. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

