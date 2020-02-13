Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $160.83 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

