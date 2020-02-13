EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $10.98 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $10.98 million and $304,984.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047845 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00081080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,281.60 or 1.00614001 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.