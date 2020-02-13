Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $226.54. 1,389,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,656. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

