Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $86,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

