eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHTH stock opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.57 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

