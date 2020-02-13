ELA Coin Price Reaches $0.0057 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $710,959.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

