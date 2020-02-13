Elastos (ELA) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00024136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $44.53 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,892,287 coins and its circulating supply is 18,026,576 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

