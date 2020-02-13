Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

