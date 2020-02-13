Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

ELD stock opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.35. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

