Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.62 million and $267,588.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,993,450,088 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

