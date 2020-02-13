Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,649 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $166,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,754. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

