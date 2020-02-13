ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

