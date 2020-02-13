Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.