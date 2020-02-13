Elite (1337) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Elite has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Elite has a market cap of $644,737.00 and $4.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004667 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,374,288,536 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,935,421 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

