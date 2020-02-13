Ellaism Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $33,571.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.02585901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.