Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ASX:EAI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$1.08 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 417,604 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.98. Ellerston Asian Investments has a 1-year low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of A$1.29 ($0.92).

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

