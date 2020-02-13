Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

EGI stock remained flat at $A$1.20 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 84,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ellerston Global Investments has a 52-week low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of A$1.35 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.05.

Ellerston Global Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

