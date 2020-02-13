Elrond (ERD) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

