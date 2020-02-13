Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00780314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

