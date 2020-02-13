Emera Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

EMA opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. Emera has a one year low of C$45.83 and a one year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01.

Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

