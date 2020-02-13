Emerald Crypto Market Cap Reaches $346,736.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 111.9% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $346,736.00 and $138.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

