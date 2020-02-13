Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $746.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

