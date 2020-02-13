Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EBS opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,561 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

