Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

