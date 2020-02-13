Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,459. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.