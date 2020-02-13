Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 520,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Endava has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $55.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

